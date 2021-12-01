Volunteers of America, Dakotas Childcare Closing It’s Doors

For over 100 years Volunteers of America, Dakotas has offered programs to “promote the healthy development of children and their families.

The VOA's mission of “guide people with behavioral health needs, uplifting children, youth, and families, and strengthen those struggling with homelessness.”

Now the Volunteers of Americas has announced that at the end of this month they will be closing their daycare center. Due to severe staffing challenges.

President & CEO of Volunteers of America Dakotas Dennis Hoffman stated in a press release, “Like many businesses in our community, Volunteers of America, Dakotas Childcare has found staffing to be increasingly challenging.

These staffing challenges limit the number of children we are able to enroll, causing our current childcare center to be underutilized and inefficient.

As we began discussing the childcare workforce challenge with other providers, we found there were other organizations in our community facing similar inefficiencies, including Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

After careful conversations with the Boys & Girls Clubs, it became clear that transitioning childcare services from Volunteers of America to Boys & Girls Clubs would benefit both organizations while continuing to meet the needs of working families in our community.

As such, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire and Volunteers of America, Dakotas have are collaborating transition staff and families, as they desire, from Volunteers of America, Dakotas Childcare to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

We will continue to provide childcare at our Spring Ave location through Friday, December 10, 2021. Families who have chosen to enroll in care with the Boys & Girls Club will begin at their location on December 13, 2021.

And although we will no longer be providing child care at our Spring Ave location, we are still committed to uplifting children and youth through our out-of-school time services.”