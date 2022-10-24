Vote Sioux Falls Canaries’ Adorable Peep Mascot Into Hall of Fame!
He's fuzzy, he's feathery, he's fun, and he spends a lot of time making kids and adults in the Sioux Empire smile along with his best buddy Cagey!
The Sioux Falls Canaries' mini-mascot Peep has been nominated for two Golden Reggy Awards, by the Mascot Hall of Fame.
This voting is 100% driven by the public and is to recognize great mascots, and mascotprograms that are doing wonderful things in their communities. - Angela Ellerbroek
Peep is nominated for Best In-Game Skit or Routine (Minor League) and also Community Impact (Minor League).
Peep, with assistance from the Sioux Falls Canaries Community Foundation, has made his goal to reach as many kids as possible, to let them know reading is so fun!
They have given away many books to kids at elementary schools and donated books to school libraries too. Peep's mission is his passion and he does it all with a great attitude and a big smile.
Visit the Mascot Hall of Fame website to vote for Peep every day through November 12. Or find the voting link on Facebook.
