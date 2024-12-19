Here’s How to Vote South Dakota Natives to the NFL Pro Bowl

There has been a rapid influx of South Dakota natives and those with ties to our great state in the NFL of late.

There's a strong history of area college alumni and players born in our area that have made a big impact in the league, but said impact continues to grow.

Tucker Kraft continues to light it up with the Green Bay Packers in just his second season, while rookies Cooper DeJean and Mason McCormick are thriving with their respective teams.

All three are worthy of Pro Bowl votes this season, and here's how you can assist in getting three South Dakota natives a bid to this year's Pro Bowl Games.

Per NFL.com:

For the second consecutive year, the National Football League will return to Orlando to celebrate the league’s best players at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Just like in past years, the Pro Bowl Games provides fans with an unmatched opportunity to vote for their favorite players to compete in a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition, featuring Pro Bowl Skills and culminating in an action-packed flag football game, led by head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.

Here's the official link to cast your ballot for this year's Pro Bowl in Orlando!

Tucker Kraft has hauled in 41 catches for 555 yards and 7 touchdowns this season, and has been crediting with bringing a new edge to the Packers offense.

Cooper DeJean began the season as mainly a special teams contributor with the Eagles, but has emerged into a playmaker on defense down the stretch of the season. The Sioux Falls native and Iowa Hawkeye grad has 41 tackles, a half sack and a fumble recovery thus far on the season.

Stats are not easy to come by for offensive linemen, but SDSU graduate and Sioux Falls native Mason McCormick has been a stalwart on the line of one of the best teams in football this season. The Steelers guard has played 753 snaps this season according to PFF and has yet to surrender a single sack.

