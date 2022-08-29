Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Shot Multiple Times

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times Sunday evening during a possible attempted robbery in Washington, D.C., according to a police spokesperson.

He was taken to a hospital with what the team called "non-life-threatening injuries." According to a team spokesman, co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, coach Ron Rivera, team physician Dr. Anthony Casolaro and clinical psychologist Dr. Barbara Roberts were at the hospital with Robinson.

"I just got done visiting w/Brian," Rivera said in a tweet Sunday night. "He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best."

Get our free mobile app

According to Dustin Sternbeck, the director of communications for the Metro Police Department in Washington, the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. ET in the 1000 block of H Street, NE, in the district.

When police arrived on the scene they located Robinson, who, according to Sternbeck, was suffering from "a couple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities." He was transported immediately to a local hospital.

Sternbeck said police have identified two potential suspects and recovered a firearm a short distance from where the incident occurred. He said authorities are not yet sure if Robinson was the victim of a carjacking or just an armed robbery attempt.

An investigation remains ongoing.