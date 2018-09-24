Washington Dominates Green Bay in Week-3

In a word - sloppy!

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — A week removed from what he called “an embarrassment,” Adrian Peterson turned in his first 100-yard game in more than 10 months.

Peterson ran for 120 yards and a pair of 2-yard scores, Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes and the Washington Redskins held on Sunday for a 31-17 victory over a gimpy Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who again had complaints about a roughing-the-passer penalty on Clay Matthews.

Things have not gone all that well for Rodgers and Co. so far, and as the Packers (1-1-1) look ahead to hosting the Buffalo Bills next week, there is plenty to work on.

“We’ve got to clean our own house,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “It’s sloppy right now.”

The Redskins (2-1), meanwhile, head into their bye with some positive momentum they hope to maintain when they travel to play at the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 8 after the early break.

This was Peterson’s 52nd game with at least 100 yards on the ground, and first since Nov. 5, 2017, for Arizona against San Francisco.

Rodgers said he expects to start against Buffalo after again dealing with an injured left knee, which he hurt in Week 1. He wore a bulky brace on his left knee against Washington, and he came up hobbling a bit after some plays where he moved around in the pocket or scrambled for a gain.