Washington High School will honor 35 athletes as part of the annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day on January 26th.

National Girls and Women in Sports Day was founded by Congress in 1986 as a way to recognize female athletic achievements. Washington High School coaches and staff members have nominated outstanding athletes in sports sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

35 athletes between all 11 sanctioned sports were selected to be honored.

Madeline Auvenshine

Sherae Bergstrom Conzemius

Rachel Boer

McKenzie Brandt

Haley Christopherson

Jada Cunningham

Sydney Dixen

Alyse Dockter

Megan Ethreim

Olivia Gasca

Jordyn Gonzales

Sadie Goodhope

Kessa Grush Wolf

Reagan Henderson

Madison Hollingshead

Sydney Jaureque

Riley Jensen

Breana Kirsch

Carlie Kray

Aubrey Miedema

Jena Mitchell

Sierra Moe

Sierra Nelson

Erin O'Connor

Hailey Olson

Casey Peterson

Raylynn Rohrer

Jenna Ronken

Lilliana Saaleephiw

Alyssa Sailer

Emily Stegenga

Kinsey Storm

Reilly Swanson

Taylor VanderVelde

Erin Zahn