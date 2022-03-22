Washington Pavilion In Sioux Falls Hosting Free Ag Day

Can you name the biggest economic generators for South Dakota? Think Agriculture.

When you break down agriculture, the cattle industry along with hogs, corn, soybeans, and wheat are at the top of the list of the biggest economic generators for the state of South Dakota?

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, South Dakota is a leader in the nation for selling more than $10 billion worth of ag products.

To show you a more in-depth look at what the life of our farmers and ranchers face every day, the Washington Pavilion will be hosting Ag Day Saturday, March 26 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center is FREE.

Lunch will be provided starting at 11:00 AM for the first 750 people.

Before lunch, learn about agriculture’s significance from our South Dakota producers and those associated with ag.

Plus, enjoy a variety of exhibits and experiences including:

Agriculture trivia game

Marble track activity

I Spy farm display

Horse matching game

In a recent press release, the Washington Pavilion hosts Ag Day to promote agriculture in the Midwest, with a focus on sharing how agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear daily.