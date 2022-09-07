West Central, SF Jefferson Highlight Updated SD Football Poll

We are into Week 3 of the High School Football season in South Dakota and there have been some amazing games and performances already.

Some teams throughout the state are exceeding expectations, while others are trying to get their footing early in the year.

The latest South Dakota High School Media Poll has been released and is highlighted by West Central, Pierre, and Sioux Falls Jefferson all garnering the top spots in the three biggest classes in the state.

Here is a look at the entire South Dakota High School Football Poll and the results from all seven classes.

Class 11 AAA

1. Jefferson 2-0

2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 2-0

3. Lincoln 2-0

4. Stevens 2-0

5. Harrisburg 1-1

Class 11 AA

1. Pierre 2-0

2. Tea Area 2-0

3. Yankton 2-0

4. Brookings 1-1

5. Mitchell 1-1

Class 11 A

1. West Central 2-0

2. Dell Rapids 2-0

3. Dakota Valley 2-0

4. Beresford 2-0

5. Madison 1-1

Class 11B

1. Winner 3-0

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-0

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-0

4. St. Thomas More 2-0

5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-0

Class 9AA

1. Howard 3-0

2. Wall 3-0

3. Hamlin 3-0

4. Parkston 3-0

5. Hanson 2-1

Class 9A

1. Gregory 2-0

2. Warner 3-0

3. Castlewood 2-0

4. Canistota 1-2

5. Lyman 3-0

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area 2-0

2. Hitchcock-Tulare 3-0

3. De Smet 2-1

4. Avon 2-1

5. Sully Buttes 3-0

Stay tuned every week to ESPNSiouxFalls.com for the updated South Dakota High School Football media poll.