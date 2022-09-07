West Central, SF Jefferson Highlight Updated SD Football Poll

West Central via Jeff Thurn Results Radio

We are into Week 3 of the High School Football season in South Dakota and there have been some amazing games and performances already.

Some teams throughout the state are exceeding expectations, while others are trying to get their footing early in the year.

The latest South Dakota High School Media Poll has been released and is highlighted by West Central, Pierre, and Sioux Falls Jefferson all garnering the top spots in the three biggest classes in the state.

Here is a look at the entire South Dakota High School Football Poll and the results from all seven classes.

Class 11 AAA

1. Jefferson 2-0

2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 2-0

3. Lincoln 2-0

4. Stevens 2-0

5. Harrisburg 1-1

 

Class 11 AA

1. Pierre 2-0

2. Tea Area 2-0

3. Yankton 2-0

4. Brookings 1-1

5. Mitchell 1-1

Class 11 A

1. West Central 2-0

2. Dell Rapids 2-0

3. Dakota Valley 2-0

4. Beresford 2-0

5. Madison 1-1

 

Class 11B

1. Winner 3-0

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-0

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-0

4. St. Thomas More 2-0

5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-0

 

Class 9AA

1. Howard 3-0

2. Wall 3-0

3. Hamlin 3-0

4. Parkston 3-0

5. Hanson 2-1

 

Class 9A

1. Gregory 2-0

2. Warner 3-0

3. Castlewood 2-0

4. Canistota 1-2

5. Lyman 3-0

.

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area 2-0

2. Hitchcock-Tulare 3-0

3. De Smet 2-1

4. Avon 2-1

5. Sully Buttes 3-0

Flashback 1992: Inside Sioux Falls Old Washington High School

The modern marvel that is YouTube never ceases to amaze me. Sure, there's plenty of garbage there, but you can also find some gems.

Like this video from 1992. It's a sort of video time capsule of the old Washington High School in Sioux Falls. If you came to The Queen City in the last couple of decades, you may only know the building downtown as the Washington Pavilion, a center of Sioux Falls arts and culture.

Before it was the Pavilion, the corner of Main Avenue and 11th Street in Sioux Falls was home to many of the city's schools for most of the 20th century.

Built on the site of the former Central School, WHS's first class of 328 students started in 1908. It was the only high school in Sioux Falls until Lincoln High was completed in 1965.

The class of 1992 was the last class of Sioux Falls to graduate from the old Washington High. That fall the new WHS, constructed on N. Sycamore Ave on the east side of the city, took over the name and educational mission.

Check out the shots below for a flashback to 1992.
