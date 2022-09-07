What Is ‘Junk Fest at the Nest’ in Sioux Falls?

Saturday (September 10) is a big day for artisans in the Sioux Empire.

Not only will the 2022 Sioux Empire Sidewalk Arts Festival be going on around the Washington Pavilion downtown, but it's also the day the 12th annual "Fall Junk Fest at the Nest" happens.

Junk Fest at the Nest has become a highly anticipated event for artisans and collectors alike in and around the Sioux Falls area. The founder of the event, Robyn Kaufman-Harr told Dakota News Now, that Junk Fest is now in its 12th year.

The event is held twice a year, in the Spring and again in the Fall on Harr's acreage located on the east side of Sioux Falls.

15 different vendors set up outside in the yard that day and display a variety of items ranging from antiques, collectibles, one-of-a-kind items, refurbished and repurposed furniture, jewelry, clothing, and much more. As Harr says, Junk Fest is filled with a number of amazing pieces.

The event began back in 2010 on a much smaller scale as a little holiday fest with about 6 vendors in attendance. Since that time, it's grown into a much larger event that takes up her entire yard. It's so well attended now, that she even has an area set aside for parking, complete with parking attendants. There are also food trucks that show up for the day.

Harr told Dakota News Now that she equates the event to sort of a family reunion for her junking family. Junk Fest at the Nest is a great opportunity to get to know other artists and creative types within the community.

Again, the Fall event this year is being held on Saturday (September 10) from 8:30 to 3:00 PM at 3720 South River Bluff Road. If you get hungry, don't worry, lunch will be served that day from 10:30 to 2:00 PM.

Harr recommends people get there early before items start to get picked over as the event has the reputation for getting really busy, really fast!

