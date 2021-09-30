What You Need to Know About the 2021 Key to the City Game

The Key to the City game returns on Saturday afternoon as the University of Sioux Falls hosts Augustana University. Here is everything you need to know.

Bob Young Field will be the host site for the 2021 Key to the City Game. The Cougars hosted the last contest against Augustana in 2019. The 2020 matchup that was scheduled to be played at Kirkeby-Over Stadium was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the NSIC not hosting a season.

Augustana holds a 20-6 overall lead in the series history between the two schools dating back to 1922. USF and Augie started to routinely play each year after USF moved to Division II and the NSIC in 2012. Since that time, the Cougars are 6-2 against the Vikings. Augustana did win the last meeting in 2019 20-13.

The Vikings have started the 2021 season strong opening with a 4-0 record and are ranked 14th in the AFCA Top-25 Coaches' Poll and 12th in the D2Football.com Top-25 poll. Augustana is coming in off a 52-24 win at Bemidji State. The Vikings have outscored its opponents this season 187-61.

USF suffered a rare blowout loss last week to Northern State 41-10. The Cougars are 2-2 on the season with wins over Minot State and Concordia St. Paul. USF's Thuro Reisdorfer is out to a strong start rushing for over 500 yards and five touchdowns in the first four games.

Tickets for the game are available now through USF and fans are able to buy tickets in advance online. There is both reserved and general admission seating at Bob Young Field. Prices for the game are as followed:

Reserved (Adult): $25

Reserved (Senior): $20

Reserved (K-12): $20

General Admission (Adult): $20

General Admission (Senior): $15

General Admission (K-12): $10

Kids 5 and under are FREE

USF Students/Faculty/Staff FREE with ID

Parking will also be configured differently for this game.

Out and about? The voice of Augustana Jeff Fylling will have the call, and he will celebrate his 400th broadcast, on KXRB-FM 100.1 in Sioux Falls. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM.