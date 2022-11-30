What You Need to Know About the Results-Townsquare Media Toy Drive

Every holiday season we make it our mission, along with your help, to provide enough toys for the Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety (formerly Children's Inn) to last throughout the next year.

While you're shopping this holiday season if you could pick up an extra gift for a child at the Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety in Sioux Falls and drop it off at the gift-wrapping booth in the Macy's wing of the Empire Mall, it would be so appreciated.

Get our free mobile app

Bring holiday joy to the Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety (formerly Children's Inn)

From Friday, December 2 through Christmas Eve 2022, you can also help the home just by having your gifts wrapped there. Every dollar donated goes to support the mission of the home to protect and serve victims of domestic violence and abuse.

Everything you need to run your home - - from electricity to groceries to toilet paper - - is also needed to run the Children's Home Shelter.

In fact, this is a short list of the top needs at the home right now:

Twin-size sheet sets

Bath towels and towel sets

Liquid laundry detergent

Size 5 & 6 diapers

Sippy cups

Women's socks and underwear

Sweatpants and sweatshirts

Hair conditioner

Personal hygiene kits with full-size items

This is a list of food needs at Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety on a regular basis.

Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety Food Needs List Courtesy Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety and Canva loading...

Women, children, and families, who are fleeing violent situations, often arrive at the shelter with only what they are wearing and carrying. The shelter not only provides safety but everything else, too.

These are Holiday Wishes for the guests this year:

Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety Holiday Wish List CourtesyChildren's Home Shelter for Family Safety and Canva loading...

Please donate at the gift-wrapping booth in the Macy's wing of the Empire Mall

If you can find it in your heart this holiday season to contribute to the toy drive- - or simply have your gifts wrapped at the gift-wrapping booth, you'll be making a huge difference in someone's life. Maybe your own.