Which Iowa College Town Is among the Best in America?

There are nearly 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States, which means there are that many towns and cities that include these campuses within their borders.

But not all college towns are created equally.

Some are exciting, vibrant places with an atmosphere that is enhanced by the nearby campus.

Get our free mobile app

Other college towns simply exist because of their proximity to campus and would more than likely dry and and blow away if if wasn’t for the school.

So where are the best college towns around?

Travel+Leisure has picked the top of the class on their list of the '25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.' and there’s an Iowa town included in the bunch.

Iowa City, IA Getty Images loading...

Right there along traditional favorites like Madison, Wisconsin; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Berkeley, California; and Lincoln, Nebraska is Iowa City, home of the University of Iowa.

So why the home of the Hawkeyes? T+L explains:

'Those looking to study literature should seriously consider a move to Iowa City. After all, it’s a UNESCO-designated City of Literature, making it a stellar spot to learn about (or write) all the great novels. And, as the home of The University of Iowa, it could be a perfect fit.'

Iowa City, population 74,828, is the fifth largest city in Iowa.

It was created by an act of the Legislative Assembly of the Iowa Territory on January 21, 1839, in order to move the capital there from Burlington, making it closer to the center of the territory.

It has been home to the University of Iowa since the school was established in 1847.

THE 25 BEST COLLEGE TOWNS AND CITIES IN THE U.S. (Travel+Leisure)

Boston, Massachusetts

Lynchburg, Virginia

Madison, Wisconsin

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Columbia, Missouri

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Tempe, Arizona

Iowa City, Iowa

Gainesville, Florida

Athens, Georgia

Lawrence, Kansas

Boulder, Colorado

Providence, Rhode Island

Tallahassee, Florida

Berkeley, California

Provo, Utah

Eugene, Oregon

Oxford, Mississippi

Syracuse, New York

Austin, Texas

Lincoln, Nebraska

Burlington, Vermont

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Hartford, Connecticut

Ithaca, New York

After Elizabeth II: Who is in the royal line of succession? Stacker compiled a list of 20 members of the royal family and their respective positions in the line of succession, using information from the official website of the British royal family and various media sources.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest