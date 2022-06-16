Which Is South Dakota’s Most Popular Cake Flavor?

There is never a bad time to indulge in a sweet treat, but with Father's Day right around the corner there's never been a better time to go face down in your favorite cake.

It's what dad would want.

But when it comes to South Dakota's go-to choice for cake, we're looking for something heavenly.

To determine what cake flavor each of the 50 states is most drawn to, jewelry company Shane Co. turned to a yearlong analysis of Google search trends.

What they found for South Dakota, as well as North Dakota and Wisconsin was a strong preference for fluffy, white Angel Food cake.

According to Wikipedia, the origins of the cake pre-date South Dakota by 50 years.

The first known recipe for what was called 'white sponge cake' was published in The Kentucky Housewife in 1839.

Nowadays, Taste of Home has what it calls the 'Best Angel Food Cake' recipe:

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups egg whites (about 9 large)

1-1/2 cups sugar, divided

1 cup cake flour

1-1/4 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Sift

1/2 cup sugar and flour together twice; set aside.

Place oven rack in the lowest position. Preheat oven to 350°. Add cream of tartar, extracts and salt to egg whites; beat on medium speed until soft peaks form.

Gradually add remaining sugar, about 2 tablespoons at a time, beating on high until stiff peaks form. Gradually fold in flour mixture, about 1/2 cup at a time.

Gently spoon into an ungreased 10-in. tube pan. Cut through batter with a knife to remove air pockets. Bake until lightly browned and entire top appears dry, 35-40 minutes. Immediately invert pan; cool completely, about 1 hour.

Run a knife around side and center tube of pan. Remove cake to a serving plate.

So what is the most popular cake flavor in America?

No fewer than ten states (Oregon, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nevada, Michigan, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Arizona, and Washington) go crazy for Ice Cream Cake.

The next most popular is Strawberry Cake, which is the top choice in seven states (Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and New Hampshire).

Chocolate Lava is third on the list and is beloved in five states (Iowa, Minnesota, Virginia, Oklahoma, and Texas)

