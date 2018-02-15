Who is the Most Popular NFL Player in South Dakota?

Who is the most popular NFL player in the state of South Dakota?

One way to find that out is to look at the merchandise sales in each state and it will give you a good idea of who that player may be. That is what NFL.com did and the results may surprise you.

In the state of South Dakota, the most popular NFL player is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Thielen had a Pro Bowl year and helped the Vikings reach the NFC Championship game, all while helping Case Keenum thrive in his role after taking over for the injured Sam Bradford.

His play on the field is not the only reason a lot of South Dakotan's were buying Thielen's gear.

Of course, there are a lot of Vikings fans in South Dakota, but Thielen played his college ball at MSU-Mankato and he played against the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University in the NSIC.

Furthermore, I think Thielen's story of resilience, hard work and effort all resinated with people from South Dakota as well.

Take a look at who the most popular NFL player from each state.