What's the "big deal" with Charlie's Pizza?

Ask anyone from Yankton about Charlie's Pizza and 99.99% will not only know about the famous pizza joint and where it is in town, but they'll also tell you what their favorite pizza is.

I may have made that figure up, but what I do know for certain, is, that as a youth growing up in Yankton, Charlie's Pizza was the pizza in Yankton.

What I didn't know, is that Charlie's Pizza also had a location in Sioux Falls, on Minnesota Avenue, back in the '60s and according to Pigeon605 (via Sioux Falls Business) it closed around 1988.

Why did the Sioux Falls Charlie's Pizza close?

The National Minimum Drinking Age Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Reagan in 1984. The legal drinking age in South Dakota went up to 21 and Charlie's (which was serving low-alcohol beer to 19 and 20-year-olds) saw their business decline.

Chuck Rezac, also grew up in Yankton and is the fifth owner of the Yankton Charlie's location. He's also the one putting heart, soul, time, and cash into bringing Charlie's back to Sioux Falls.

Where is the new Charlie's location & when is it opening?

They'll be moving into the old Look's Marketplace building at 69th & Western, next to McNally's Irish Pub, and hope to be open next week (March 28 - April 2) barring any difficulties with staffing, etc.

The menu will be the same as Yankton, which includes build-your-own and signature pizzas, salads, garlic and cheese bread, and wings.- -Sioux Falls Business

What else makes this place special?

Piranhas. No, really. Piranhas. But just remember what your mom used to say, "Look- but don't stick your hand in the Piranha tank, or you'll have one less hand to eat pizza with!" (Oh come on, somebody's mom said that sometime!).

A pizza spot that can make a pie with sauerkraut on it, one of their top sellers, is a place to be reckoned with.

Welcome back Charlie's!

Sources: Pigeon 605 via Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan

