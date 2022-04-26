Will the City of Sioux Falls Offer Tree Branch Removal?

Following the Icepocalypse of 2013, Sioux Falls was devastated by downed trees. During those couple of days, the neighborhood sounds were frightening. The eerie snapping of tree limbs with a magnified crashing crunch to the ice-covered ground became a haunting chorus.

Fast-forward to Saturday, April 23, 2022. With 62 MPH winds many trees, young and old fell victim to the neverending gusts from the south.

I'm not sure if the City of Sioux Falls will come out with an announcement for a curbside tree branch pickup, but it would be most helpful.

There are some branches large enough that they need more than one person to tackle.

Chainsaws will be humming in the coming days and you may see tree removal services in your area.

Cleanup from the storm of 2013 would take eight months as Sioux Falls city workers removed nearly 26,000 hanging tree branches, removed 972 trees, hauled away 55-tons of debris, and ground down 1,383 stumps. It cost the city $8.25 million.

If you want to look on the bright side, all those branches can now be stockpiled for the backyard firepit party.

That is whenever this damn wind settles down.

