Winner Announced For New Falls Park Design

The Falls Park design contest, which began in April has announced a winning outline for future development of the park.

A number of firms competed for the opportunity to develop its vision but one stood above the rest.

According to Pigeon 605, the winning firm has a total of nine offices nationwide, including one right here in Sioux Falls.

The City of Sioux Falls announced that the Confluence Firm has emerged as the winner and will soon begin its plans for Falls Park Development.

Confluence was one of five different firms competing for the job. The others were:

• Asakura Robinson & 106 Group

• ISG & Norman Engineering

• RDG & HDR

• Stockwell Engineers, JLG and OJB

Confluence met the main goals of the project, which are building on existing features of the park, connecting the park with surrounding neighborhoods, looking into new opportunities within the park, and generating big ideas.

The Master Plan will need to be fully approved by the Sioux Falls City Council before moving to the next phase.

“Falls Park is our city’s namesake, our flagship park and anchors the north end of our city’s booming downtown. That is why it was important to conduct this intensive design competition to create a comprehensive vision for Falls Park. “This process has allowed us to dream big on how we will continue to make Sioux Falls an even more attractive place to live, work and play.” -Sioux Falls Mayor Pual TenHaken

For more information on this story, check out the article from Pigeon 605 here. You can also visit all of the proposals on the City of Sioux Falls website.

Story Source: Pigeon 605

Story Source: City of Sioux Falls

