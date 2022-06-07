Falls Park Named One of the Best City Parks in America

When the topic of the best city parks in America comes up there are three or four iconic spots that dominate almost everyone's go-to list.

And while standouts like New York's Central Park, Boston Commons, and Chicago's Lincoln Park are all on World Atlas' list of the 'Top 10 City Parks in the United States', guess which other park made the cut?

Our own Falls Park in Sioux Falls is right there alongside those heavy hitters, as well as iconic parks in Los Angeles, San Diego, Detroit, Philadelphia, Portland, and Austin.

So what prompted World Atlas to include Falls Park on their list? Here's their take:

'Falls Park may pale in comparison to these other entries in terms of size, but the vigorous waterfalls pack plenty of punch.

Located just North of downtown Sioux Falls, the 123-acre Falls Park sees 7,400 gallons run the course every second. These cascading wonders can be viewed from the observation tower while enjoying a cup of coffee at the Falls Overlook Cafe or by strolling the pathways that parallel the action.

While the falls are hibernating during the off-season, visitors can instead enjoy the Winter Wonderland decor and festivities.'

TOP 10 CITY PARKS IN AMERICA (World Atlas)

Boston Common - Boston

Central Park - New York City

Wissahickon Valley Park - Philadelphia

Griffith Park - Los Angeles

Zilker Park - Austin

Belle Isle Park - Detroit

Lincoln Park - Chicago

Forest Park - Portland

Falls Park - Sioux Falls

Balboa Park - San Diego

