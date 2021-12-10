Winter Storm Causing School Delays and Closings

School delays and cancellations - Friday, December 10, 2021

Abiding Savior Acadamy - Closed

Alcester-Hudson School District - Closed

Armour School District -Closed

Avon School District -Closed

Baltic School District - Closed

Beresford School District - Closed

Bishop O'Gorman Catholic - Closed

Boyden-Hull School District - Closed

Brandon Valley School District -Closed

Bridgewater Emery - Closed

Brookings - School District -Closed

Canistota School District - Closed

Canton School District -Closed

Centerville School District - Closed

Central Lyon School District - Closed

Chamberlain - School District -Closed

Chester School District - Closed

Coleman-Egan School District - Closed

Dakota Wesleyan - Closed

Dell Rapids School District - Closed

Dell Rapids St. Mary - Closed

Elkton School District - Closed

Ethan School District - Closed

First Baptist Children's Center, Sioux Falls - Closed

Flandreau School District - Closed

Freeman Academy - Closed

Freeman School District - Closed

Garretson School District - Closed

Gayville-Volin School District - Closed

George/Little Rock School District - Closed

Hanson School District - Closed

Harrisburg School District - Closed

Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Closed

Inwood Christian School - Closed

Lennox School District - Closed

LifeScape Adult Services - Closed

Luverne School District - Closed

McCook Central High School - Closed

Mitchell Christian School - Closed

Mitchell School District - Closed

Mitchell Tech School District - Closed

Montrose School District - Closed

Parker School District - Closed

Parkston - Closed

Plankinton School District - Delayed 2 hours

Platte/Geddes Community Schools - Closed

Rutland School District - Closed

Scotland School District - Closed

Sioux Center School District - Closed

Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - Closed

Sioux Falls School District - Closed

Southwest Minnesota State University - Closed

Tea School District - Closed

Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed

Viborg-Hurley School District - Closed

Wagner Community School District - Closed

West Central School District - Closed

West Lyon Community School - Closed

Westside Christian - Closed

Yankton School District - Closed

Snow Alert

City of Alcester

City of Beresford

City of Colton

City of Garretson

City of Harrisburg

City of Hartford

City of Tea

Road Conditions