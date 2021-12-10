Winter Storm Causing School Delays and Closings
School delays and cancellations - Friday, December 10, 2021
Abiding Savior Acadamy - Closed
Alcester-Hudson School District - Closed
Armour School District -Closed
Avon School District -Closed
Baltic School District - Closed
Beresford School District - Closed
Bishop O'Gorman Catholic - Closed
Boyden-Hull School District - Closed
Brandon Valley School District -Closed
Bridgewater Emery - Closed
Brookings - School District -Closed
Canistota School District - Closed
Canton School District -Closed
Centerville School District - Closed
Central Lyon School District - Closed
Chamberlain - School District -Closed
Chester School District - Closed
Coleman-Egan School District - Closed
Dakota Wesleyan - Closed
Dell Rapids School District - Closed
Dell Rapids St. Mary - Closed
Elkton School District - Closed
Ethan School District - Closed
First Baptist Children's Center, Sioux Falls - Closed
Flandreau School District - Closed
Freeman Academy - Closed
Freeman School District - Closed
Garretson School District - Closed
Gayville-Volin School District - Closed
George/Little Rock School District - Closed
Hanson School District - Closed
Harrisburg School District - Closed
Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Closed
Inwood Christian School - Closed
Lennox School District - Closed
LifeScape Adult Services - Closed
Luverne School District - Closed
McCook Central High School - Closed
Mitchell Christian School - Closed
Mitchell School District - Closed
Mitchell Tech School District - Closed
Montrose School District - Closed
Parker School District - Closed
Parkston - Closed
Plankinton School District - Delayed 2 hours
Platte/Geddes Community Schools - Closed
Rutland School District - Closed
Scotland School District - Closed
Sioux Center School District - Closed
Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - Closed
Sioux Falls School District - Closed
Southwest Minnesota State University - Closed
Tea School District - Closed
Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed
Viborg-Hurley School District - Closed
Wagner Community School District - Closed
West Central School District - Closed
West Lyon Community School - Closed
Westside Christian - Closed
Yankton School District - Closed
Snow Alert
City of Alcester
City of Beresford
City of Colton
City of Garretson
City of Harrisburg
City of Hartford
City of Tea
Road Conditions