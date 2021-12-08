Winter Storm Could Bring Big Snow To Sioux Falls Tri-State Area

UPDATE 2:00 PM 12/8/2021

READ: Winter Storm Watch For Sioux Falls Friday

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Storm Watch for South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. The Watch area includes the cities of Sioux Falls, Yankton, and Vermillion.

Get your snowblower ready. The Sioux Falls Tri-State area could see the first significant snow event of the year late Thursday into Friday.

The National Weather Service is saying that the potential for the first significant snow of the season is growing, with accumulating snow likely for much of the area late Thursday night into Friday. Exact snowfall amounts remain uncertain. Continue to monitor your local forecast for updates.

Right now it looks like Sioux Falls could see 1 to 4 inches of snow on Friday with heavier amounts to the south.

MORE: Where to Find Sioux Falls Winter Weather Info - Road Reports and More

National Weather Service Sioux Fallas

There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Friday morning through Friday night just south of Sioux Falls for portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and northwest and west-central Iowa.

Get our free mobile app

Right now the following counties in the Storm Watch include Sioux, O`Brien, Clay, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Woodbury Dixon, Dakota, and Union.

But be sure to monitor the weather because the track of this storm could move further north and increase the snowfall amounts.

Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

NWS Sioux Falls

Here is the latest forecast from the NWS in Sioux Falls ...



Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Light east wind becoming south southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 31. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 16. West northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 31.

MORE FROM RESULTS TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

The Coldest Temperatures in Sioux Falls History When a polar vortex rolls through Sioux Falls , it can get even the heartiest dreaming of indoor fires, baking, and hot chocolate.

Mr. Bendo is tough enough but for the love of Pete, someone put a scarf on the Statue of David! ﻿ All this icy chatter had us wondering about the coldest days ever recorded in Sioux Falls. Here is the historical data from the National Weather Service with the coldest temps ever recorded in Sioux Falls since record-keeping began in 1893.

