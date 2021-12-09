Winter Storm Watch Issued, Heavy Snow, For Sioux Falls Area

A very impactful winter storm is expected to track across the Sioux Falls Tri-State region beginning late tonight through Friday evening. Begin to prepare now!

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from 6 am Friday morning until 12 am on Saturday morning.

Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. Isolated higher amounts may occur.

Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west-central Iowa, and southwest Minnesota.

National Weather Service Sioux Falls

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The counties included in the Winter Storm Watch include Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Sioux-O`Brien, Clay, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Woodbury, Murray, Cottonwood, Nobles, Jackson, Rock, Dixon, Dakota, Minnehaha, Turner, Lincoln, and Union.

The forecast from the NWS in Sioux Falls....

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 7 inches.

Friday Night: A chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 16. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 30. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

