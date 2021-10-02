Wisconsin Football to Name Field After Barry Alvarez

There have been many great players to come through the University of Wisconsin football program, but when many think of the Badgers, they think of former head coach Barry Alvarez.

Get our free mobile app

He has not only been a legend for Wisconsin one the sideline, he has also become a legend in the athletic department.

After retiring from being the Badgers head coach, Alvarez transitioned into the role of Athletic Director and has even served on the College Football Playoff committee.

In the Summer of 2021, Alvarez retired from being the Wisconsin Athletic Director.

Now, the University of Wisconsin is going to honor Barry Alvarez with a bit of immortality.

The school has announced that they will name the field at Camp Randall Stadium, "Barry Alvarez Field."

Such a deserving honor for such a great ambassador for not only Wisconsin athletics, but college athletics as a whole.

For more information on this news, the current Wisconsin Badgers roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z