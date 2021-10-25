Word Series-Braves vs Astros Begins Tuesday

The Houston Astros are in the World Series for the third time in five seasons and will host game-1 Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves.

Winning the American League Championship Series over the Boston Red Sox, the Astros are back in the World Series. Houston won its only championship in 2017, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

For the Atlanta Braves, it was their first National League pennant since 1999. They've been on a wild run through the playoffs. According to ESPN, the oddsmakers in Vegas rated them as the fourth-likeliest pennant winner in the NL, ahead of the wild-card St. Louis Cardinals but behind the wild-card Los Angeles Dodgers, the team finished off by Atlanta on Saturday night.

How'd they get here?

Houston took command by knocking off the Chicago White Sox in the Divisional Series, while Atlanta eliminated the Milwaukee Brewers. The Astros then clinched the ALCS in six games over the Boston Red Sox. Atlanta's NLCS championship also needed six games preventing the Los Angeles Dodgers from returning to the Fall Classic.

Game-1 of the 2021 World Series is Tuesday, October 26 on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.