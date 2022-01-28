Year Round Brown Close To Opening Seventh Sioux Falls Location

Year Round Brown has posted on social media that a February opening date is pending for their latest location in Sioux Falls.

This location will be in the Bridges at 57th and Western.

Get our free mobile app

The building was most recently Rudy M. Navarette's restaurant, before that it was a seafood restaurant.

The remodel of the building closed in the outside patio dining area. Year Round Brown is the primary tenant of that building, but it looks as though there is still room for another tenant next door.

This new location will be the seventh in Sioux Falls. Other Year Round Brown locations are on West 33rd, West 41st, South Louise, East Sycamore, South Cliff, and on Benson Road.

Year Round Brown is first and foremost a tanning salon with a variety of sunbeds. They also offer two kinds of spray tans, heated versapro, and custom airbrush.

Year Round Brown's newest addition is the infrared sauna from 3 Degrees. These sauna sessions are perfect to help warm up your winter while helping with weight loss and relaxation.

Keep your eyes peeled for the announcement of that opening date. February is just around the corner.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: