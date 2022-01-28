ABC 20/20 to Feature Abducted Iowa TV News Anchor Story Tonight

If you're a regular viewer of ABC's 20/20, tonight's episode (January 28, 2022) more than likely might seem familiar. Tonight they will once again feature the story of Jodi Huisentruit, a television anchor for station KIMT in Mason City, Iowa that went missing in June of 1995.

Huisentruit story is an interesting one and a story that has baffled investigators for 27 years. Since her abduction, no eye-witnesses have stepped forward, nor has there been anyone charged with a crime.

The Friday (January 28) episode will be the third time 20/20 has featured the unsolved abduction of Huisentruit.

The gang at 20/20 and the team with FindJodi are hoping the third time airing her story proves to be the charm in this investigation.

During tonight's episode, members of the FindJodi team will be interviewed throughout the course of the episode. They will once again delve into the timeline of events that transpired on the day Huisentruit was abducted. You will learn how she apparently overslept that morning and was late for work. How her assistant producer at KIMT-TV called her at 4:10 AM to wake her up, and how she assured the producer she would be there well in advance of their 6:00 AM air time. They will also talk about how investigators have determined that Huisentruit was abducted roughly 20 minutes later, right near her car, parked very close to the entrance of her apartment building. And how she appeared to struggle with her abductor, as many of Huisentruit's belongings were found scattered on the ground in the vicinity of her vehicle.

With any luck at all, the airing of tonight's episode will help to shed additional light on the Jodi Huisentruit case and help to provide much-needed answers in an effort to bring closure to this investigation for her family and friends.

If you would like to get the complete backstory on the Huisentruit case prior to watching tonight's episode, you can do so by listening to the series of FindJodi podcasts produced by the FindJodi team.

And of course, if you or someone you know has any information that can aid investigators and her family in their search for what happened to Jodi Huisentruit, you're asked to please reach out to the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636. You can also contact the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation at (515) 725-6010.

Source: FindJodi

