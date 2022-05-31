17 Hours Without Electricity After Sioux Falls Tornado
We never think about how a storm could affect us, but it may be time to invest in a generator after this weekend in Sioux Falls when we spent most of a day without power.
Waking up to thunder, lightning, gale-force winds, and the tornado siren at 2:00 AM Sunday was not what we had planned for over the Memorial Day weekend. And many Sioux Falls residents experienced the same thing.
At our house in southwest Sioux Falls, we headed to the basement. After 10 minutes the sirens ended and with winds backed off from tornadic speed to a South Dakota gust. Back to bed. To a pitch dark house with no electricity.
Looking out Sunday morning was like a scene from a disaster movie. Tree branches down throughout the neighborhood with some blocking the streets—downed powerlines. Leaves and debris stuck to the windows and siding.
Go figure! This is the year that millions of maple seed pods would infiltrate and clog up the rain gutters. I hate getting up on the roof.
Mid-morning, still no electricity.
As the pile on the front boulevard grows so does the threat of more storms. And with our yard now somewhat tidied-up and nothing more to do, time to help the neighbors with their branches.
After more than 12-hours without electricity, a chorus of chainsaws, blowers, and generators is now drowning out the wind gusts.
Oh yeah, a generator is once again on our mind. But, the power will be restored shortly right? And, finding a generator at this stage is like finding a sump pump after a week of steady downpours.
We can't thank the City of Sioux Falls enough for coming through the neighborhood and assisting Xcel Energy with down trees. All those piles were removed by city workers collecting holiday pay.
Dinner anyone? Take-out is our choice.
After 17-hrs the ceiling fans, air-conditioning, freezers, and refrigerators began humming again.
So, who will have a generator that I can buy?
