2021 Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll

High school football in South Dakota officially begins this week. Here are the teams to watch for this season.

Media members from across the state have again joined together to bring a comprehensive top-five poll for all of the seven football classes. The rankings will be released to the public each Monday at 5:00 PM central time.

Class 11B and the 9-man classes will start games this week (August 19-21). Class 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A all begin their seasons next week.

This year's preseason favorites are Harrisburg (11AAA), Pierre (11AA), Canton (11A), Winner (11B), Platte-Geddes (9AA), Wolsey-Wessington (9A), and Dell Rapids St. Mary (9B). Winner was the only team to receive all 16 first-place votes heading into the season. All other classes had at least one other team receive a first-place vote.

The preseason South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received, and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Harrisburg (8) 72 Brandon Valley (7) 69 Roosevelt (1) 45 O’Gorman 30 Jefferson 10

Receiving votes: Washington 8, Lincoln 6.

Class 11AA

Pierre (13) 76 Brookings (2) 48 Yankton 39 Tea Area (1) 37 Watertown 14

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 12, Mitchell 7, Sturgis 4, Huron 3.

Class 11A

Canton (9) 71 Dell Rapids (6) 61 Madison (1) 48 West Central 31 Dakota Valley 15

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 9, Milbank 4, Custer 1.

Class 11B

Winner (16) 80 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 58 Sioux Valley 52 St. Thomas More 21 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20

Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 5, Mobridge-Pollock 3, McCook Central/Montrose 1.

Class 9AA

Platte-Geddes (11) 75 Canistota/Freeman (5) 60 Hanson 37 Hamlin 31 Viborg-Hurley 26

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 3, Lemmon-McIntosh 3, Florence-Henry 2, Chester Area 2, Parkston 1.

Class 9A

Wolsey-Wessington (12) 66 De Smet (1) 45 Howard 43 Herreid/Selby Area 29 Warner (2) 23

Receiving votes: Wall 19, Colman-Egan (1) 5, Gregory 5, Britton-Hecla 2, Castlewood 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Kadoka Area 1.

Class 9B

Dell Rapids St. Mary (7) 66 Harding County (6) 60 Faulkton Area (2) 45 Alcester-Hudson 27 Corsica-Stickney 17

Receiving votes: Sully Buttes 7, Langford Area 6, Faith 5, Colome (1) 5, Potter County 2.