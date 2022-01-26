2022 NFC and AFC Championship Betting Odds

We are down to 4.

The final four teams are left in the NFL season and the playoffs as we head to Championship Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers survived the Green Bay Packers, the Rams escaped the Buccaneers comeback, the Chiefs outlasted the Bills and the Bengals surprised us all during divisional round play.

No matter the outcomes of the NFC and AFC title games, we are in store for some great games this weekend.

To fans of all four teams, a win is the main goal of Championship Sunday while others are just trying to cover the spread.

Here is a look at all the betting odds for the AFC and NFC Championship games this Sunday.

- Kansas City Chiefs -7 vs Cincinnati Bengals and Over/Under total of 54

- Los Angeles Rams -3.5 vs San Francisco 49ers and Over/Under total of 46.5

For more information on these games, other teams throughout the NFL or news surrounding the league, you can visit the NFL website.

