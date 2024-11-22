Where are Top 2025 South Dakota HS FB Recruits Playing CFB?

South Dakota continues to churn out impressive high school talent into the collegiate ranks, and it's time to take a look where the 2025 class is heading for their college careers.

According to one of the premier recruiting sites, Rivals.com, there are seven ranked South Dakota-based prospects in the Class of 2025.

Obviously, this isn't indicative of all of the soon-to-be college football players from our state, but it's a sampling of the highest rated and those available on Rivals.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the recruits that are listed on the site, and where they are currently committed:

Rivals.com Rivals.com loading...

According to the site, the two highest rated recruits from South Dakota are heading out of state to play their college football.

Shawn Hammerbeck of Winner High School is set to play down the road in Lincoln for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, while Rapid City's Elias Gillen is heading to Lubbock, Texas to play for Texas Tech.

Outside of that duo, South Dakota State has reportedly received commitments from four others in the group, with Justin Kabera of Harrisburg still uncommitted per the site.

Last year, Navarro Schunke of Brandon and Thomas Heiberger of Sioux Falls were both three-star recruits, that ended up at Kansas State and Wisconsin respectively.

Congratulations to all of our area athletes on their college football commitments!

Source: Rivals Recruiting - South Dakota

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous:

South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.