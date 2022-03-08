Sioux Falls loves its Starbucks and for a while, they were without one of their main stops on the busiest street in the city.

The Sioux Falls 41st and Louise Starbucks closed in late January as they began renovations.

They ended up staying closed for about a month as they completed changed the look of the interior part of the location and looks as if they have also added more room for the employees to work as well.

It truly looks great.

And now it is back OPEN.

So get back in your routine and get your Starbucks at 41st and Louise once again.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: