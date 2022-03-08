41st Starbucks in Sioux Falls is Back Open After Renovations
Sioux Falls loves its Starbucks and for a while, they were without one of their main stops on the busiest street in the city.
The Sioux Falls 41st and Louise Starbucks closed in late January as they began renovations.
They ended up staying closed for about a month as they completed changed the look of the interior part of the location and looks as if they have also added more room for the employees to work as well.
It truly looks great.
And now it is back OPEN.
So get back in your routine and get your Starbucks at 41st and Louise once again.
The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z
Sioux Falls has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls). We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota. We call it the 'Sioux Empire.' It's the biggest city in the state with a population of nearly 200,000. We’re known for our namesake, Falls Park, along the Big Sioux River. Sioux Falls has received numerous accolades for its quality of life. We have been named the number one best place to rent in America. We’ve topped the list of Best States to Find a Job. Sioux Falls is the Best City in America for Young Professionals.
We've appeared on lists such as Most Charming Small Cities, Top 10 Place to Raise Kids, and even ranked 10th in the 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live. We have an abundance of achievements and you can see them on the Sioux Falls Development Foundation's website.
It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide.
Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.
Click HERE for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!