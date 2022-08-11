5 Things You Can Thank South Dakota For

Get our free mobile app

5 Things South Dakota Gave the World South Dakota may not get much respect. We get a blizzard and it's a footnote on the national scene, but if Florida gets a bit chilly it's breaking news. But, maybe it's fine to be forgotten about. We kind of like being left alone on our quiet piece of the plains.

South Dakota has given a lot to the world though. Not just giant mountain carvings and settings for HBO shows, but awesome things that the rest of the world should thank us for.



1) Cyclotron

A cyclotron is a type of particle accelerator invented by Ernest O. Lawrence who was born in Canton, South Dakota., and went to the University of South Dakota. It's used in physics experiments and was used to discover plutonium, neptunium, and other elements; and in cancer treatment.

2) Little House on the Prairie

The author of the literary classics Little House on the Prairie, Laura Ingalls Wilder grew up in De Smet, South Dakota.

3) T-Rex

The largest, best preserved, and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex fossil skeleton ever found. Named Sue, it was dug up near Faith, South Dakota. .

4) Black Hills gold jewelry

A favorite of people with fingers and earlobes, traditional Black Hills Gold jewelry was created by Henri LeBeau in the 1870s with stylized leaves, grape clusters, and vines.

5) Modern Hot Air Balloons

In the 1950s Sioux Falls' Raven Industries created the first modern hot-air balloons.

