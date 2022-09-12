5 Things That Will Get You Kicked Out Of A Minnesota Vikings Game

Minnesota Vikings fans are drinking the purple Kool-Aid this morning after an impressive opening week win against rival Green Bay. First year coach, Kevin O'Connell, was visibly excited throughout the game and admitted that he needs to get used to having the camera on him. (FYI, no one is going to get on a coach for reacting to great plays.)

Fans were clearly having a good time too and the team loves the support. The organization does want to make sure everyone that attends games this season enjoys their visit so they have list of rules for fans. They call it the Fan Code of Conduct and violators could be asked to leave the stadium.

Minnesota Vikings Fan Code of Conduct

The Vikings organization says the goal of these rules is to make US Bank a fun and friendly place for fans to gather for the game.

“We are confident that our fans lead the NFL in enthusiasm, support, hospitality and sportsmanship. Our goal is to create a high-energy environment to lend support to our team, while maintaining a family-oriented atmosphere.”

Minnesota Vikings Training Camp Getty Images loading...

The Fan Code of Conduct lists several things that could lead to a fan getting removed from the stadium.

“Each patron should act responsibly and be considerate of others.”

Stadium security monitors for problems and a text-line has been set up to report violators. The Vikings encourage fans to text VIKES to 612-777-8977 to report issues and location.

Below, you'll the things that could get you kicked out of a Vikings game.

Unruly, disruptive, and illegal behavior is prohibited in the stadium. Intoxication. Foul language/obscene gestures Interference with the game – (Running onto the field or throwing things onto the field) Verbal or physical harassment of opposing fans

Long story short, don't be a jerk and you'll have a great time.

Speaking of the Vikings, last week we shared details on the highest paid athletes in Minnesota and the top spot went to a man that wears the purple and gold. Check out that list below.

