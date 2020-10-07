7 Reasons Fall in South Dakota Doesn’t Suck
Ok, so I love Summer. I love wearing cute sundresses and actually feeling warm once in a while. (I'm always freezing.)
So, when the temperatures start to dip and the leaves start to change color, I get a little sad. Mostly because I know what comes after Fall and that sucks even more.
However, there are a few things about Autumn that don't suck.
- My year-round indoor wardrobe of sweaters, sweatshirts, cardigans, and jackets is normal again - In the middle of July I still wear sweaters to work and people think I'm crazy. Well, if we worked outside it wouldn't be a problem. Mind ya business.
- I don't have to shave my legs as much - I mean, after Labor Day I'm not going to the pool every weekend and those aforementioned sundresses get put away. Let the leg hair commence.
- Soup and Chili - Yum! This one is self-explanatory, really.
- No one questions my space heater - Similar to #1. I use a space heater year-round at work, however, come Fall I don't have to defend myself. Once more, mind ya business.
- Halloween - Self-explanatory. Halloween is just fun!
- Haunted Houses - Who doesn't love torturing themselves by going through a house of horrors? A good scream feels good sometimes. Especially this year! 2020, amirite?
- Witch Movies - I suppose this could be Halloween movies in general, but really witch movies are the best. The Craft, Hocus Pocus, and Practical Magic just to name a few. I've always liked witch stuff. I think it has to do with the idea of covens and women coming together and girl power and sisterhood! Ya know!
Honorable mentions for not-so-sucky things about Fall: I guess, leaves changing color are pretty, and being able to wear a sweatshirt with no bra and nobody knows.
Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk.
