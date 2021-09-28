The night before Halloween just got a little scarier in Sioux Falls. Almost Cooper LIVE will come to the District on October 30. We really like what we see so far in a deep dive into the show. Let's start with the main dude:

Almost Cooper is lead by World Famous Celebrity impersonator Bobby Jensen. Bobby has over 16 years of experience impersonating Alice Cooper and has performed with him live on stage. There's not another show out there like it. You'll be treated to a Vaudeville Style Rock n’ Roll Horror show that Alice is famous for.

The District, located on the Empire Mall campus, will also host Halloween costume contests for singles and couples and offer a ton of scary drink specials.

Featuring:

Live Snakes!

A Real Guillotine!

A 12 Foot tall FrankenAlice monster

Nightmare Nurses (As Seen on stage with Alice)

& everything else that made Alice Cooper

“The Godfather Of Shock Rock!”

All of this along with a complete stage production loaded with special effects, lighting, props and great songs! Doors open at 8;)) P.M. for this epic Halloween bash We're sold!

Grab your tickets here. (This show is 21 and older only)