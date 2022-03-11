What Was Morgan Wallen Up To Before His Sioux Falls Concert?

It's kind of fun to keep track of our favorite artists and see what they're doing when they're in town. Country artists that play The District have been known to do a little mall walking. Some like to cruise around on a motorcycle when they're in town. (Travis Tritt)

A few years ago, Dierks Bentley was in town. Dierks and his friends did a little paintball shooting at Wild Water West. When Tim McGraw played that memorable gig at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, he wore a tee-shirt from a local gym he had checked out when he was in town.

New Year's Eve Live Nashville's Big Bash Getty Images loading...

The list goes on and on. Artists come to town, they have a little downtime and it's an opportunity to soak in a little of the 'local' and get a vibe of the city they're playing before they hit the stage later that night.

If you were watching the NBA All-Star weekend, you may be noticed that Jimmie Allen, who's coming to The District in Sioux Falls, on April 23rd, has a game! Kane Brown also played in that game.

57th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show Getty Images for ACM loading...

So, what about Morgan Wallen. Wallen played a jam-packed Denny Sanford Premier Center Thursday, March 10, 2022, along with Larry Fleet and Hardy. What did Wallen do before the game?

Used with Permission: Morgan Wallen and Trey Mourning Used with Permission: Morgan Wallen and Trey Mourning. Photo by Nick Robinson/Sioux Falls Skyforce loading...

Turns out Wallen, was 'ballin', shooting hoops with the Sioux Falls Skyforce crew. Wallen is pictured here with Trey Mourning (Alonzo Mourning's son) of the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Shout out to Nick Robinson from the Skyforce for shooting this pic.

By the way, for those of you keeping track at home, Mourning stands about 6 feet 8 inches tall. Maybe a bit more.

I didn't ask if Morgan was scolded for hanging on the rim on Heritage Court at the Sanford Pentagon, but according to reliable sources, he has 'some pretty serious game!'

By the way, The Skyforce are in action again tonight at the Pentagon, (7:00 PM Tip) and Trey Mourning will be there so you can watch him and the team tonight.

