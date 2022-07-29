The Sanford Pentagon has hosted a bunch of big time events since they opened years ago and now they will be hosting another state championship.

The 2023 Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament will be held at the Sanford Pentagon according to a release this week.

This is the second time the Class AA Girls Tournament will take place at the Pentagon following its success in 2021.

The 2023 girls state tournament will mark yet another big moment in the history of the basketball gem in Sioux Falls.

Here is the complete release from the Sanford Pentagon on the 2023 Class AA State Championship.

Another South Dakota state championship will be awarded at the Sanford Pentagon. The South Dakota Girls “AA” State Basketball Tournament is coming back to the Pentagon in Sioux Falls in 2023. The tournament is scheduled for March 9-11 and will be the second state championship hosted at the Sanford Pentagon. The Pentagon also hosted the South Dakota Girls “AA” State Basketball Tournament in 2021. Information on tickets, schedules and brackets will be announced later. “State tournaments are a special time for athletes, their families and the entire community, and we want to give everyone who enters Heritage Court the best experience they’ve had at a high school basketball game,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for Sanford Sports. “If this is the last time some of these athletes step on a court, we want them to leave with memories that will last the rest of their lives.”

For more information on the Sanford Pentagon, other events and future news surrounding the facility, you can visit their website.