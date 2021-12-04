About Time: MN High School Basketball Finally Adds a Shot Clock

Throughout the country, states have been slowly but surely adopting a shot clock for high school basketball.

Not all states though have been quick to add a shot clock universally throughout their high schools but Minnesota finally decided to do the right thing.

This week, the Minnesota State High School League announced the decision to add the shot clock to basketball competitions.

According to the Star Tribune, it was a decision that was welcomed with open arms by most throughout the state.

MSHSL board President Tom Jerome of Roseau said about 75 percent of schools favor the change, and it is even more popular among coaches.

The implementation of the shot clock will begin in the 2023-2024 academic year allowing all schools to incorporate the new equipment.

We have seen so many highlights on social media in states that don't have a shot clock like Iowa where coaches have exploited the rules and stalled games causing a greater desire to change the policy.

The state of South Dakota already has a shot clock for high school basketball games and implemented it back in 2013.

