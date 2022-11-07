As Expected, USF and Augie Do Not Appear in Latest AFCA Poll

It's been a rough stretch to say the least for both the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana Football programs. After both teams started with sterling records of 4-0 when they meet for the Key to the City game, both are now in the midst of 3-game losing streaks.

This week's AFCA Poll is the first of the season that does not include either USF or Augustana.

USF fell to Wayne State at home 31-24 this past Saturday, while the Vikings also lost at home to Minnesota-Duluth 34-24.

Here is the entirety of the latest AFCA Poll:

Dropped Out: Wingate (N.C.) (20), Sioux Falls (S.D.) (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Wingate (N.C.), 35; Wayne St. (Neb.), 23; Assumption (Mass.), 8; Notre Dame (Ohio), 7; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 6; Bemidji St. (Minn.), 4; Fort Valley St. (Ga.), 4; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 3; New Haven (Conn.), 2; Fayetteville St. (N.C.), 1; Tuskegee (Ala.), 1.

It's the regular season finale for both programs on Saturday, as 6-4 Augustana faces Southwest Minnesota State on the road, a 1:00 kickoff. As for 7-3 USF, the Cougars also match up on the road at Upper Iowa, a 12:00 start time.

Source: AFCA.com

