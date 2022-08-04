Augie FB Unveils 100th Season Logo, Also Named NSIC Favorites

It's been widely noted that this is a historic season for Augustana Viking football here in Sioux Falls. Not only are the season expectations high, but it also marks the 100th season of football for the program.

On Wednesday, the University here in the Sioux Empire unveiled a new 100th anniversary logo for the season.

Also this week, the NSIC announced its preseason poll and preseason All-Conference teams.

Here is a look at the new logo per @AugieFB on Twitter:

A special season is in store for Augustana, which kicks off on Thursday, September 1st at Concordia-St. Paul.

In addition to the new logo, the NSIC released their Preseason All-Conference poll and teams.

The Vikings are favorites to win not just the South division, but conference as a whole as well.

Lastly, Senior defensive back Eli Weber was named as the conference's preseason pick for player of the year:

Weber, a senior on the 2022 team, earns the preseason honor after earning First Team All-NSIC South Division accolades in 2021 and 2019. A veteran of 35 games for AU, Weber has intercepted eight passes and totaled 17 pass breakups over his career. In addition, he has totaled 171 tackles including back-to-back seasons of 45 solo tackles.

For more on the Augustana Vikings, their schedule and upcoming historic season, visit the team's official site.

