Augustana Hockey Adds 3x Final Four Program to 2023 Schedule

Momentum and excitement continues to build (along with Midco Arena) for the upcoming inaugural season of Augustana Viking Hockey.

On Wednesday, the program announced another solid addition to their first ever schedule, as the Vikings have added Arizona State University to the 2023 slate.

ASU, a 3-time Final Four program (2013, 2014, 2015), will host Augustana for a pair of contests in 2023.

Per the release at GoAugie.com:

Augustana will travel to Mullett Arena to face Arizona State Jan. 19 and 20, 2024 for a two-game series.

It's all part of a very exciting slate to open up the first ever season of college hockey at Augustana.

Arizona State joins Notre Dame, Colorado College, and Denver as scheduled opponents that have been announced.

For more information on the upcoming season, as well as updates on the construction of Midco Arena, visit the official site for Augie Men's Hockey here.

Source: GoAugie.com