Augustana Hockey Splits Season Home Opening Weekend

The home opening weekend for the 2024 Augustana Hockey season drew a split with the Long Island University Sharks.

In a 4-0 shutout victory on Friday, Luke Mobley, Evan McIntyre and Colton Friesen gave net minder Josh Kotai and the Vikings their second victory of the season.

Kotai made 29 saves and was named the player of the game.

Augustana found the back of the net three times in the second period and continued its momentum into the final buzzer to win by a score of 4-0. Eight Vikings tallied points in Friday’s game.

Saturday

Dave Eggen/Inertia Dave Eggen/Inertia loading...

The Sharks would close out the weekend getting an early lead in Saturday's game with goals in the first and second periods.

LIU pushed its lead to three with a quick goal in the third period.

In a final attempt to close the gap, Augustana pulled Josh Kotai late in the third frame to bring on the extra attacker.

With 1:21 left on the clock, Mobley slotted in the rubber off a pass from Brett Meerman.

The Sharks held strong in the remaining minute of play to secure Long Island's first win of the season.

The Vikings return to the ice on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 in Omaha, Nebraska.