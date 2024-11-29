Augustana Hockey to Host Northern Michigan Fri/Sat

The Augustana hockey team (6-6, 3-3 CCHA) takes on Northern Michigan (1-10-1, 0-5-1 CCHA) in conference play this weekend at Midco Arena. The action kicks off Friday at 7:07 p.m. and concludes on Saturday at 6:07 p.m.

Tickets are still available at GoAugie.com/Tickets. Action can also be seen on Midco Sports and Midco Sports Plus.

Complete action can be followed on GoAugie.com/Live and the GoAugie app, presented by The Original Pancake House. The app can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play.

Series History

This weekend's affair will be the second meeting ever between the two programs. The all-time series record is 1-0-1. The two programs opened up the first-ever meeting with a 2-2 tie where Augustana won the shootout. In Saturday's affair, Augustana skated away with a 5-3 win off a three-point night from Ryan Naumovski '23.

The Wildcats

NMU comes into the weekend with a boost of momentum after it secured a shootout win over Minnesota State on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Grayden Slipec and Tynan Ewart lead Northern Michigan with five points each in 12 games played, the duo has combined for three goals and seven assists. Jakub Altrichter rounds out the top three-point leaders with four assists.

Ryan Ouellette has played in the majority of the games for NMU with a record of 1-9-1, a goals-against average of 2.82 and save percentage of .923.

The Vikings

Augustana welcomes the 'Cats after a weekend split against Ferris State. The Vikings fell to the Bulldogs on Friday, Nov. 22 by a score of 5-2 before they bounced back on Saturday, Nov. 23 with a 4-1 win.

Uula Ruikka was named CCHA Defenseman of the Week after his two-point weekend against Ferris State. Ruikka is the first Viking to be named CCHA Defenseman of the Week in program history and the fourth Viking to earn weekly honors this season.

Augustana boasts the fifth-best penalty kill in the nation going into the weekend. Joey DelGreco is third in the conference with three power-play goals. His three goals also rank him 37th in the nation and Josh Kotai has the ninth-best save percentage in the nation with .939.

