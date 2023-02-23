Augustana Men&#8217;s Season Ends, Lady Vikings Play Sunday

Augustana Men’s Season Ends, Lady Vikings Play Sunday

Augustana University (with permission)

In the first round of the NSIC Men's basketball tournament, the Augustana University men saw their season come to an end after losing to Bemidji State on Wednesday.


In a contest that saw few missed shots, the Vikings shot 54.5 percent from the field on 30-of-55 shooting. That was simply upstaged by BSU who shot 31-of-51 for 60.8 percent from the field.
Get our free mobile app

The Beavers sealed the win 92-88. Augie ends the season with a 15-14 record. Bemidji State moves on with its 19-10 record.

Bemidji State University advances to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference quarterfinal for the first time in 10 years and will take on Wayne State College at 1:30 PM, on Saturday, February 25 at the Sanford Pentagon.

The University of Sioux Falls faces Minnesota State-Moorhead Sunday at 7:00 PM.

 

In the first official ranking from the NCAA Basketball Central Regional Ranking Committee, the Augustana women's basketball team is fifth. Augie (21-4) with a first round bye in the NSIC Tournament will play Northern State University Sunday at 11:00 AM after the Lady Wolves defeated Upper Iowa on Wednesday 63-49.


Regional Rankings

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.
Filed Under: Augustana University Men's basketball, Augustana Vikings, College Basketball, NCAA Basketball, Northern Sun Conference, NSIC, Sanford Pentagon
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls