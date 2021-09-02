Augustana Twilight to Host Largest Race in the Region

Making up for last year, the largest race in the region will take place in Sioux Falls this Friday at Yankton Trail Park where over 5,000 competitors are expected.

The Augustana Twilight had to cancel last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year is a go for Friday night, where both high school and college runners will be ready for the starting gun at 6:00 PM.

6:00 PM - JV Girls 4k

6:40 PM. - JV Boys 4k

7:20 PM - Varsity Girls 5k

8:00 PM - Varsity Boys 5k

8:30 PM - College Women 5k

9:00 PM College Men 4 Mile

The host Augustana Vikings recently earned recognition from the USTCCCA in the preseason edition of the NCAA DII Men's and Women's Cross Country National Coaches' Polls. The women's team has been selected 3rd in the nation, while the men's team is currently ranked ninth in the nation.

If you have never attended an Augustana Twilight race, then you can expect a spectacle. Admission for the public is $10 per vehicle at Yankton Trail Park.

Don't bother eating before the races. Food trucks will be on site.