The Augustana women's basketball team holds the number two seed from the NSIC South Division with a 24-4 overall record and opens postseason action Sunday in the Sanford Pentagon against Northern State.

The Lady Vikings earned a first-round bye and will play the Wolves at 11:00 AM.

Finishing the regular NSIC season at 17-4, Augustana is led by NSIC South Division Player of the Year, Aislinn Duffy. The senior has led in points, rebounds, and assists recording the NSIC's only triple-double in the 2022-23 regular season back in December while being one of just 12 in NCAA DII this year.

Getting to the quarterfinal round Northern State defeated Upper Iowa 63-49. Kailee Oliverson who averages 15.5 points per game also leads the Wolves in rebounds per game with 7.6.

Sunday's quarterfinal game can be heard on KXRB FM 100.1 with Jeff Fylling.