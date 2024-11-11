Augustana Jumps in Latest AFCA Top 25 After Rivalry Win
The Augustana Viking football program took care of business against rival Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon in a 27-21 victory and continue their ascent in the latest AFCA rankings.
The Vikings are now up to #15 in the rankings, a 1 spot jump from last week.
The Sioux Falls Cougars were receiving votes as of last week in the poll and remain there, having received 1 vote this week.
Here's the latest poll from the AFCA:
Dropped Out: Emporia St. (Kan.) (20)
Others Receiving Votes: Central Missouri, 25; Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 18; Southern Arkansas, 14; Emporia St. (Kan.), 9; New Haven (Conn.), 9; Miles (Ala.), 4; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 4; Virginia Union, 2; Davenport (Mich.), 1; East Stroudsburg (Pa.), 1; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 1; Virginia St., 1.
USF returns home to play host to Southwest Minnesota State this weekend, while Augustana heads to Bemidji to take on the Beavers Saturday.
Source: AFCA Polls
