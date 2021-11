The Augustana University Vikings men's and woman's basketball teams are on the court for the 2021-2022 season. KXRB 100.1 will bring you all the action live all season.

2021-2022 Auggie Vikings Men's Basketball Schedule

Date Time Opponent Game Location November 12, 2021 (Friday) 6 p.m. Southern Arkansas Kansas City, Mo. November 13, 2021 (Saturday) 6 p.m. Washburn Kansas City, Mo. November 19, 2021 (Friday) 5 p.m. Black Hills State Aberdeen, S.D. November 20, 2021 (Saturday) 2 p.m. South Dakota Mines Aberdeen, S.D. November 23, 2021 (Tuesday) 7:30 p.m. Wayne State Wayne, Nebraska November 26, 2021 (Friday) 7 p.m. Doane Sioux Falls, S.D. Elmen Center November 27, 2021 (Saturday) 5 p.m. Grand View Sioux Falls, S.D. Elmen Center December 2, 2021 (Thursday) 5:30 p.m. Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon December 4, 2021 (Saturday) 3:30 p.m. Southwest Minnesota State Marshall, Minnesota December 10, 2021 (Friday) 5:30 p.m. Minnesota State Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon December 11, 2021 (Saturday) 5:30 p.m. Concordia-St. Paul Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon December 17, 2021 (Friday) 5:30 p.m. Upper Iowa Fayette, Iowa December 18, 2021 (Saturday) 3:30 p.m. Winona State Winona, Minnesota January 2, 2022 (Sunday) 3:30 p.m. Wayne State Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon January 7, 2022 (Friday) 5:30 p.m. MSU Moorhead Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon January 8, 2022 (Saturday) 3:30 p.m. Northern State Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon January 14, 2022 (Friday) 5:30 p.m. Minot State Minot, North Dakota January 15, 2022 (Saturday) 3:30 p.m. UMary Bismarck, North Dakota January 21, 2022 (Friday) 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Duluth Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon January 22, 2022 (Saturday) 5:30 p.m. St. Cloud State Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon January 28, 2022 (Friday) 7:30 p.m. Bemidji State Bemidji, Minnesota January 29, 2022 (Saturday) 5:30 p.m. Minnesota Crookston Crookston, Minnesota February 4, 2022 (Friday) 7:30 p.m. Winona State Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon February 5, 2022 (Saturday) 5:30 p.m. Upper Iowa Sioux Falls, S.D. Elmen Center February 11, 2022 (Friday) 7:30 p.m. Concordia-St. Paul St. Paul, Minnesota February 12, 2022 (Saturday) 5:30 p.m. Minnesota State Mankato, Minnesota February 17, 2022 (Thursday) 7:30 p.m. Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, S.D. February 19, 2022 (Saturday) 5:30 p.m. Southwest Minnesota State Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon

2021-2022 Auggie Vikings Woman's Basketball Schedule

Date Time Opponent Game Location November 15, 2021 (Monday) 7 p.m. Peru State Sioux Falls, S.D. Elmen Center November 18, 2021 (Thursday) 7 p.m. Minnesota Morris Sioux Falls, S.D. Elmen Center November 23, 2021 (Tuesday) 5:30 p.m. Wayne State Wayne, Nebraska. November 27, 2021 (Saturday) 3 p.m. Briar Cliff Sioux Falls, S.D. Elmen Center December 2, 2021 (Thursday) 7:30 p.m. Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon December 4, 2021 (Saturday) 5:30 p.m. Southwest Minnesota State Marshall, Minnesota December 10, 2021 (Friday) 7:30 p.m. Minnesota State Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon December 11, 2021 (Saturday) 7:30 p.m. Concordia-St. Paul Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon December 17, 2021 (Friday) 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa Fayette, Iowa December 18, 2021 (Saturday) 5:30 p.m. Winona State Winona, Minnesota December 20, 2021 (Monday) 7 p.m. Dakota Wesleyan Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon January 2, 2022 (Sunday) 5:30 p.m. Wayne State Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon January 7, 2022 (Friday) 7:30 p.m. MSU Moorhead Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon January 8, 2022 (Saturday) 5:30 p.m. Northern State Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon January 14, 2022 (Friday) 7:30 p.m. Minot State Minot, North Dakota January 15, 2022 (Saturday) 5:30 p.m. UMary Bismarck, North Dakota January 21, 2022 (Friday) 5:30 p.m. Minnesota Duluth Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon January 22, 2022 (Saturday) 3:30 p.m. St. Cloud State Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon January 28, 2022 (Friday) 5:30 p.m. Bemidji State Bemidji, Minnesota January 29, 2022 (Saturday) 3:30 p.m. Minnesota Crookston Crookston, Minnesota February 4, 2022 (Friday) 5:30 p.m. Winona State Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon February 5, 2022 (Saturday) 3:30 p.m. Upper Iowa Sioux Falls, S.D. Elmen Center February 11, 2022 (Friday) 5:30 p.m. Concordia-St. Paul St. Paul, Minnesota February 12, 2022 (Saturday) 3:30 p.m. Minnesota State Mankato, Minnesota February 17, 2022 (Thursday) 5:30 p.m. Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, S.D. February 19, 2022 (Saturday) 3:30 p.m. Southwest Minnesota State Sioux Falls, S.D. Sanford Pentagon

The Augustana Vikings represent Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in NCAA Division II intercollegiate sports. The Vikings are part of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. - Wikipedia

The Vikings play their home basketball games at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls or the Elman Center on the Augustana University campus located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

