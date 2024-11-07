Vikings Hockey Home Stand Against Bemidji State

Conference opponent, Bemidji State faces off against the Augustana hockey team this weekend with a pair of games on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop is slated for 7:07 PM on Friday and Saturday at 6:07 PM.

This is the first time since early October after Augie clinched its first CCHA points in a weekend split against St. Thomas.

Josh Kotai was named Hockey Commissioners Association's Goalie of the Month. Kotai recorded a 3-2 record throughout October with a 1.63 goals against average and a .950 save percentage.

The Vikings (4-4, 1-1 CCHA) saw freshmen forwards Joey DelGreco and Tyler Hennen tally their first-ever collegiate goals on Saturday, Nov. 2, 3-2 win over St. Thomas.

Bemidji State comes into the weekend with a 3-4 overall record and a 2-2 conference record. The Beavers garnered a weekend sweep against than-No. 16 Minnesota State.