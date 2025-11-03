Augie #5, Mankato #16 in Latest Poll Ahead of Crucial Matchup

Augie #5, Mankato #16 in Latest Poll Ahead of Crucial Matchup

Augustana University - GoAugie.com

The Augustana Viking football team remained undefeated over the weekend with an impressive 27-14 home win over Northern State.

The Vikings remain atop the NSIC standings with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season and held on to the #5 spot in the latest AFCA Poll on Monday.

The Vikings are 9-0 and play host to Mankato on Saturday in a high stakes contest.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the latest NSIC standings:

NorthernSun.org
loading...

Mankato comes in at #16 in the latest poll:

1Ferris St. (31)9-07751D. Northern Michigan, 70-35Nov. 8 at Saginaw Valley St.
2Harding9-07432D. Oklahoma Baptist, 69-0Nov. 8 at Southern Nazarene
3West Florida9-07093D. No. 15 Delta St., 51-38Nov. 15 vs. Valdosta St.
4Kutztown9-06844D. East Stroudsburg, 49-6Nov. 8 at Bloomsburg
5Augustana (S.D.)9-06405D. Northern St., 27-14Nov. 8 vs. No. 16 Minnesota St.
6Colorado St.-Pueblo8-16167D. No. 6 Western Colorado, 24-21Nov. 8 at Colorado School of Mines
7Central Washington8-15668D. No. 16 Angelo St., 38-21Nov. 8 at Sul Ross St.
8Pittsburg St.7-25159D. Missouri Southern St., 30-10Nov. 8 at Central Missouri
9Findlay9-048711D. Northwood, 31-16Nov. 8 at No. 15 Ashland
10Virginia Union8-148310D. Bluefield St., 70-14Nov. 8 vs. Virginia St.
11Western Colorado8-14796Lost to No. 7 Colorado St.-Pueblo, 24-21Nov. 8 at Chadron St.
12UIndy8-142612D. Quincy, 49-3Nov. 8 at Southwest Baptist
13Minnesota-Duluth8-141613D. Jamestown, 45-29Nov. 8 vs. Bemidji St.
14Northwest Missouri St.8-141214D. Emporia St., 41-14Nov. 8 vs. Missouri Western St.
15Ashland8-132517D. Walsh, 23-16Nov. 8 vs. No. 9 Findlay
16Minnesota St.7-227518D. Southwest Minnesota St., 48-7Nov. 8 at No. 5 Augustana (S.D.)
17UT Permian Basin7-225020D. Western New Mexico, 66-7Nov. 8 vs. Eastern New Mexico
18Johnson C. Smith8-124219D. Fayetteville St., 17-14Nov. 8 vs. Livingstone
19Albany St.8-118623D. Savannah St., 21-18Nov. 8 vs. Fort Valley St.
20Slippery Rock6-218122D. Clarion, 42-23Nov. 8 at Edinboro
21Delta St.7-217715Lost to No. 3 West Florida, 51-38Nov. 8 at Valdosta St.
22Angelo St.6-310516Lost to No. 8 Central Washington, 38-21Nov. 8 vs. Western Oregon
23Grand Valley St.5-38725D. Wayne St. (Mich.), 59-13Nov. 8 vs. Michigan Tech
24Assumption7-174NRD. Southern Connecticut St., 38-7Nov. 8 at Bentley
25Newberry8-169NRD. Anderson (S.C.), 24-21Nov. 8 vs. Carson-Newman

Kickoff between the Vikings and the Mavericks at Kirkeby-Over Stadium on Saturday is set for 1:00. If you can't make it to the game, listen to live coverage of the contest on 100.1 FM KXRB!

Source: AFCA Top 25

Recent Key to the City Rivalry History Between Augie and USF

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Filed Under: afca top 25, Augustana Vikings, dii football, go augie, Mankato, Mavericks, Northern Sun, NSIC, sioux empire, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls