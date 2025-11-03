Augie #5, Mankato #16 in Latest Poll Ahead of Crucial Matchup
The Augustana Viking football team remained undefeated over the weekend with an impressive 27-14 home win over Northern State.
The Vikings remain atop the NSIC standings with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season and held on to the #5 spot in the latest AFCA Poll on Monday.
The Vikings are 9-0 and play host to Mankato on Saturday in a high stakes contest.
Here's a look at the latest NSIC standings:
Mankato comes in at #16 in the latest poll:
Kickoff between the Vikings and the Mavericks at Kirkeby-Over Stadium on Saturday is set for 1:00. If you can't make it to the game, listen to live coverage of the contest on 100.1 FM KXRB!
Source: AFCA Top 25
