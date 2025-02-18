Augustana Viking Football Names New Offensive Coordinator

There was an immediate need at offensive coordinator this offseason at Augustana following Tyler Paopao's exit to join the Idaho Vandal program.

Paopao was Augustana's Offensive Coordinator for two seasons under Coach Jerry Olszewski and accepted the wide receivers coach position at Idaho in mid-January.

As of Monday, the Vikings have tabbed Paopao's replacement on staff.

Per GoAugie.com:

Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski has named Andrew Loudenback as the next offensive coordinator of the Vikings. Loudenback joins AU after spending last season as the running backs coach at FCS San Diego. "Augustana Football is thrilled to add Coach Loudenback to our Football Family," Olszewski said. "He has great experience, demonstrated success, and a holistic approach to coaching the game as it relates to our talent, style, staff and expectations." Prior to joining the Toreros, Loudenback was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Henderson State. He transformed the HSU offense into the top passing offense in the GAC in 2023 with 248.6 aerial yards per game. As an entire unit, the Reddies owned the league's fourth best scoring offense (34.9 ppg) and total offense (432.4 ypg). Loudenback went to Henderson State from Dakota State University, where he served as the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks/Running Backs Coach during the 2021-22 season. Loudenback also worked as the recruiting coordinator with DSU, recruiting western South Dakota, Colorado, North Dakota and Dallas, Texas. Prior to his time at Dakota St., Loudenback worked at Saint Cloud State University, Colorado School of Mines and Maryville State University from 2018-2021. While at CSofM in 2019 as the Wide Receivers and Tight Ends Coach, the Orediggers were ranked No. 8 nationally in total offense and scoring offense, capturing a 12-1 season as they were crowned RMAC Conference Champions and made a trip to the second round of the playoffs. While at Mayville St. as the Offensive Coordinator and the Quarterbacks Coach during the 2020-21 season, the Comets were ranked fifth nationally in NAIA in passing yards per game - No. 1 in the North Star Conference. MSU was also ranked 17th nationally in the NAIA in yards per game (384).

Source: GoAugie.com

